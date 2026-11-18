SANTA’S VISIT … Santa and his helpers pose with West Unity children at the library’s 2025 holiday celebration. -ARCHIVE PHOTO (The Village Reporter)

The Williams County Public Library invites kids and their families to visit Santa at the West Unity Branch Library on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Kids can talk to Santa, make a craft, color a picture and get a free book and a delicious treat.

Visitors who come early can see the fire trucks arrive with Santa and the Coloring Contest winners at 9:30 a.m. The contest winners will get their visit with Santa first, and then every family after that will get a ticket with a number on it.

Photos taken with Santa will be developed by the library for free. The event is for all ages, and no registration is required.

The West Unity Branch Library is located at 109 S. High St. To learn more, call 833-633-7323, ext. 6.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.