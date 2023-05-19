EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council & Florence Township Trustees Discuss Union Cemetery In Joint Meeting

DISCUSSUION ABOUT CEMETERY … The Edon Union Cemetery spruced up and ready for warmer temperatures. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

Edon Village Council met at 7 p.m. and began their meeting with the approval of the prior minutes and financial report before hearing the police department report from Police Chief Szymczak.

Council was then joined by Trustees Trausch, Imm, and Brown of the Florence Township Board of Trustees to discuss the Edon Union Cemetery, which they meet annually to discuss.