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STRYKER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Stryker Teachers Push For Fair Contract & Wages

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Teacher contract negotiations were a main concern at the Stryker School Board’s Oct. 19, 2026, meeting, as members of the Stryker Education Association (SEA) continued to push for a fair contract and better pay.

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