EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Shade Sails To Be Installed At Walz Park & Village Well To Be Repaired

Present at the June 17, 2024 Edon Village Council meeting were councilors Lee Lawrence, David Loughborough, Dan Ankney, Austin Thiel, and Brian Shaffer alongside Village Administrator Chad Ordway, Fiscal Officer Heidi Bidwell, Police Chief Szymczak, and Village Solicitor Tom Thompson. Mayor Duane Thiel and councilor Jeff Pease were absent.

After the minutes from their last meeting, the financial statements, and the bills were approved as presented, everyone was reminded that the village offices will be closed on July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

After it was shared that a p...