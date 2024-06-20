June Bryan Development Spotlight Award Goes To Doc’s Diesel, LLC

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

JUNE WINNER … Receiving the June Spotlight Award on right is Max Nihart owner of Doc’s Diesel. Presenting the plaque is Ann Spangler of Bryan Development.

(PRESS RELEASE) – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

June’s recipient is Doc’s Diesel, LLC, located at 614 East Edgerton Street. Max Nihart, the owner, has an entrepreneurial spirit inspired by his grandfather, Delton “Doc” Nihart.

Doc started Power Train Components in 1978, and Doc’s Diesel got its start in a corner of PTC’s warehouse. It didn’t take long before Doc’s Diesel needed more space to accommodate Max’s growing business.

That’s when he purchased the fire damaged property at 614 East Edgerton Street. A good portion of the property had to be demolished, but part of the building was still useful.

Doc’s moved in and added on 6,400 square feet of space. Included in the addition are three offices, restrooms, break area, and warehouse.

Many local contractors were used to build the addition including Siebenaler Construction, Stark’s Plumbing & Heating, AJ Door, Ripke’s Concrete, Elite Door & Security and Hunt’s Painting.

Thought was put into making this building flexible for lease or sale if Doc’s Diesel should ever outgrow its walls. That forethought turns out to be beneficial as Doc’s Diesel is set to purchase property in Bryan’s Industrial Park.

Max plans to build a 40,000 square feet facility to house his current business, plus a new division called Doc’s Filters. Doc’s currently employs eleven people and plans on adding additional jobs.

Mr. Nihart is thankful for the support of his family and especially grateful for Doc’s Diesel’s employees, including his “right hand man” Adam McBride.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride. The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.