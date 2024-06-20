NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Field Day Dunk Tank A Hit With Students & ELA Curriculum Vendor Fair Attended

The North Central Board of Education met on June 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. after a culture work session at 5 p.m.

Present were John Huffman, Tim Livengood, Kati Burt, Chuck Haynes, and Dustin Meyers alongside Treasurer Eric Smeltzer and Superintendent Bute.

After the pledge of allegiance, the treasurer’s report was accepted as presented, which included the minutes from the last meeting, May’s financial statements, donations from Nickloy’s Fix and Fab and ABC Trufast, insurance through 2025, and scholarships for the Class of 2024.

Mr. Huffman thanked Smeltzer for his reports, sharing that...