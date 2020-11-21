Edon Village Council Updated On CRA For Their Community

Village Administrator Chad Ordway updated Edon Village Council at the November 16, 2020 council meeting, on issues and projects he is and will working on through the month. He stated that the CRA (Community Reinvestment Area) is ready to be established and the housing study has been completed. The finance committee met earlier in the year and discussed boundaries and rates for tax abatements for an established CRA. There are steps the village will need to follow to complete and establish the CRA.

Legislation will need to be passed and published along with a completed CRA petition for confirmation and finally submitted to the Ohio Development Services Agency. The plan is to pass legislation in December to move forward.

(According to Ohio.gov, “Community Reinvestment Areas are areas of land in which property owners can receive tax incentives in real property improvements. The CRA program is a direct incentive tax exemption program benefitting property owners who renovate existing or construct new buildings. This program permits municipalities or counties to designate areas where investment has been discouraged as a CRA to encourage revitalization of the existing housing stock and the development of new structures.”)

Dave Loughborough made a motion to proceed with establishing the CRA and having the soliciter prepare the proper ordinance for passage at the next meeting. He also stressed the need to the the word out to the public of the CRA availability. Council present voted unanimously to proceed.

Ordway also reported that Leaf Pickup will finish up this week. There were 3.1 tons of tires picked up and disposed throughout the village and the village crew will be working on cleaning out catch basins to finish out the month. Mayor Duane Thiel commented how well the street sweeper works and makes the streets look great.

In New Business, Council voted to suspend the rules for Ordinance 16-20 and passed it, setting the 2021 wages for the employees and officials of the Village of Edon. A first reading was passed of Ordinance 17 Preliminary Appropriations for 2021.

Discussion was held concerning Christmas dinner and bonuses for Village employees and officials. Council agreed that due to COVID restrictions it would be in the village’s best interest to forego a Christmas Dinner for employees. Lee Lawrence made a motion to give employees a $200 Christmas bonus, but with no second, the motion died. Dan Ankney motioned to give full-time employees and officials $150 bonus and $75 for part time employees. Brook Morris seconded the motion. Those in favor were Brook Morris, Dan Ankney and Dave Loughborough. Those against were Mike Lirot and Lee Lawrence.

Mayor Thiel requested an Executive Session to discuss land acquisition. There was no action taken and with no further business, the meeting adjourned. The next council meeting is scheduled for December 21 at 7 p.m.