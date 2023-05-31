Edon’s Caden Nester Signs To Play Football At Heidelberg University

COLLEGE FOOTBALL … Edon senior Caden Nester recently signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Division III Heidelberg University. Pictured at his signing event are: Edon head football coach Bob Olwin, Colin Nester (father), Caden Nester and Audra Nester (mother). (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Nate Calvin

EDON – After a stellar senior season on the gridiron, Bomber wideout Caden Nester has signed a letter of intent to further his education and play football at Heidelberg University.

“I chose Heidelberg because of the culture and atmosphere. Everyone I have spoken with has been great people and it was the college I felt most comfortable with”, said Nester.