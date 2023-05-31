Darlene Clark (1945-2023)

Darlene K. Clark, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:38 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the CHP Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Mrs. Clark was a graduate of Bryan High School and was a homemaker. She was a former member of the Bryan Moose and enjoyed hiking on vacations in Michigan, crafts, cooking and canning.

Darlene was born on May 25, 1945, in Bryan, the daughter of Wayne Coy and Margaret Louise (Coyl) Figgins. She married Michael W. Clark on April 25, 1980, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2021.

Surviving Darlene is one son, Christopher Allen Partee, of Toledo, Ohio; six grandchildren, Rylie, Kashena, Austin, Jericho, Lilli and Trevor; many great grandchildren and a brother, Ronald (Betty) Figgins, of Hicksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Shawn Lee Figgins; daughter, Carrie Ann Partee; and her sister, Diana Hicks.

Services celebrating the life of Darlene K. Clark will be held at a later date.

