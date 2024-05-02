Edon’s Jacob Long Inducted Into Order Of The Engineer

ANGOLA, IN (05/01/2024)– Forty-three students in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer for the spring semester.

Jacob Long of Edon, majoring in Biomedical Engineering, was among the students honored. A ring ceremony on April 24 in Fabiani Theatre celebrated the public induction of candidates into the Order of the Engineer, a fellowship of engineers who are trained in science and technology and dedicated to the practice, teaching or administration of their profession.

During the ceremony, engineering students are invited to accept the Obligation of the Engineer and a stainless steel ring is placed on the smallest finger of the working hand. The obligation is a formal statement of an engineer’s responsibilities to the public and to the profession.

Both the order and the obligation serve to stimulate public recognition by engineers of two basic principles: that the primary purpose of the engineering profession is the protection of the public health, safety and welfare; and that all members of the engineering profession share a common bond.

Trine University conducted its first ring ceremony in November 1978.