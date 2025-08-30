Edon’s Lyle & Angela Brigle To Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CELEBRATING ANNIVERSARY … Lyle and Angela (Siebenaler) Brigle of Edon are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on September 3, 1955, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee. They are the proud parents of three children: Michael (Angie) Brigle of Houston, Texas; Kevin (Dee) Brigle of Richmond, Virginia; and Kerry (Deborah) Brigle of Cedar Park, Texas. Their family also includes four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and five great step-grandchildren.