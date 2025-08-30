Emilio McVey (1945 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Woodworking & Restoring Furniture)

Emilio McVey, a cherished husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Wednesday morning, August 27, 2025, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Center, at the age of 80.

Born on January 18, 1945, in Mercedes, Texas, Emilio was the son of Jose and Victoria (Avitia) McVey.

Emilio dedicated 32 years of his life as a welder for Chrysler, a career from which he retired in 2003. His commitment to his craft was evident, and he took pride in his work.

In addition to his professional achievements, Emilio was a passionate handyman who also loved working in his yard. He found immense joy in woodworking and the art of restoring furniture.

One of Emilio’s proudest accomplishments was marrying Linda Massie on July 31, 1970. He was blessed with their children, Oscar (Janice) McVey, Jimmy McVey, Candida McVey and Jason (Amy) McVey. Emilio’s family continued to grow with the addition of stepchildren Therese (Jay) Reckley and Steve Thatcher, and he took pride in being a grandfather to Joshua, Oscar, Jeremiah, Dashia, Isaiah, Daniel, Benjamin, Zak, Leah, Joseph, Lindsay, Nik, Todd, Andrew, Taylor, Amanda, Jared, Alyssa, and Adrienne. He is also survived by his siblings, Jose McVey and Frank (Pat) McVey.

Emilio is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Victoria; daughter, Candida McVey, and sister, Gloria Ramirez.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 5th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.