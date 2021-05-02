Edon’s Paige Schaffter Named ACEL Distinguished Senior

Paige Schaffter, of Edon, Ohio, has been named a 2021 Distinguished Senior by the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership at The Ohio State University.

Schaffter, along with 13 other seniors, was selected by the faculty and staff of the department for her excellence both in and out of the classroom.

“ACEL has outstanding students, and we are excited to recognize these 14 seniors for their exceptional efforts in and outside of the classrooms,” said Dr. Shannon Washburn, professor and chair of ACEL.

“We know they will succeed in their chosen career paths because of the dedication they have shown to their academics and community involvement.”

Schaffter majors in agriscience education with a minor in production agriculture. As an agriscience education student, Schaffter took classes in teaching methods, program planning, context-based learning, metal fabrication, animal sciences and more.

She also completed required number of field experience hours in high school classrooms through an early field experience program as a sophomore and 14 weeks of student teaching as a senior with the Pettisville High School agricultural education program.

Outside of the classroom, Schaffter was a member of the Agricultural Communicators, Educators, and Leaders of Tomorrow (ACELT), Community Council, Student Activities Council, OSU Voyagers, Hoof-N-Hide, Agricultural Education Society and the CFAES Celebration of Students recognition program committee. She also completed internships with the Williams County Extension Office.

Schaffter has been the recipient of ACEL’s Jo and Warren Weiler Scholarship Fund in Agricultural Education and the Agricultural Education Scholarship. She has been named to the CFAES Dean’s List a number of times and has been the recipient of the CFAES Newcomb Scholars Award.

She will graduate in May with a bachelor of science in agriculture. Following graduation, Schaffter hopes to obtain a teaching position. She is a graduate of Edon Northwest High School and the daughter of Jeff and Jamie Schaffter.

Agriscience education is one of three undergraduate majors within ACEL. This major prepares students to acquire a license to teach agricultural science in secondary high schools through extensive training in agriculture science, educational psychology, instructional methods and youth development.

For additional information on the agriscience education major or how you can make a financial contribution to student scholarships, visit acel.osu.edu.