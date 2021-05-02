Montpelier Moose Installs New 2021-22 Officers

New officers for Montpelier Moose #312 elected to serve during the 2021-22 lodge year were installed in ceremonies held Wednesday, April 28th.

They are shown here with the installing officers, from left to right, seated—Dennis Cupp, vice president; Scott Kruthaup, chaplain; Aaron Apt, trustee; Doug Cargle, junior past president; back row, standing—Charlie Schelling, installing sergeant-at-arms; Rich Stoy, president; Bob Gearig, administrator/secretary; Ryan O’Neal, treasurer; and Jim Heller, installing officer.

Currently lodge meetings are scheduled the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. and all Montpelier Moose members are encouraged to attend. Officers assume their new duties as of May 1st, with this year’s theme “Moose Stronger Together”, with the implementation of “One Moose” involving men and women members.

The Moose fraternity supports Mooseheart “The Child City” located near Chicago, IL, Moosehaven “The City of Contentment” senior retirement community, located near Jacksonville, FL, Moose Charities encompassing many various programs including Mooseheart Endowment Fund, Special Olympics and “Safe Surfing” on the internet, as well as local community service projects.

All lodges in Ohio are members of the Ohio State Moose Association which sponsors many activities and sports competitions. This year’s Moose International Convention will be held in Cincinnati, OH June 30th through July 4th. Congratulations and best wishes for a successful year.