Eickhoff, Borton, Wilson & Precht Named To Wauseon Athletic Hall Of Fame

The Wauseon High School Athletic Hall of Fame has selected its 2026 class, the 12th group of inductees since the Hall of Fame committee began meeting in the fall of 2006.

The class includes athletes Valerie (Moxim) Eickhoff, Class of 2004; Michelle “Shelly” (Cain) Borton, Class of 2007; and Chloe (Stiriz) Wilson, Class of 2010. John Precht, Class of 1968, a Wauseon teacher and coach from 1973 to 2012, will be inducted in the coach category.

The Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor athletes, coaches and others who have made outstanding and major contributions to the success and integrity of the Wauseon athletic program.

The formal induction is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at the high school, prior to the varsity boys basketball game with Fairview. An informal reception will follow the varsity game. Each inductee will receive a plaque in recognition of the Hall of Fame award.

Eickhoff earned 11 varsity letters, including four in volleyball, three in basketball and four in softball. She earned three Triple “W” Athletic Awards. In volleyball, she earned NWOAL first-team honors twice.

In basketball, she was named All-NWOAL in 2004 for the NWOAL champion and sectional champion team. In softball, she was first-team all-league in 2003 and 2004 and all-district.

The 2001 softball team won a league championship and was regional runner-up, and the 2002 and 2003 teams were district runners-up.

Eickhoff graduated from the University of Toledo, where she spent four seasons as a Rocket softball leader. She resides in Bryan and serves as the e-commerce manager for Spangler Candy Company.

Borton earned 12 varsity letters, four each in volleyball, basketball and softball. She earned four Triple “W” Athletic Awards. In volleyball, she was first-team All-NWOAL three years. In basketball, she was first-team All-NWOAL two years. In softball, she was NWOAL first team twice and was captain for three of her four seasons. She earned the WHS Sterling Award in 2007.

Borton graduated from the University of Cincinnati with an education degree and earned a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She is a teacher for Wauseon Schools and coaches, including serving as head girls basketball coach.

Wilson earned 12 varsity letters, four each in volleyball, basketball and softball, along with four Triple “W” Athletic Awards. In volleyball, she earned NWOAL and District 7 recognition.

In basketball, she was first-team All-NWOAL her senior year. WHS girls basketball won league championships in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and district championships two years.

In softball, she was All-NWOAL four seasons, including first team as a senior, and was All-Ohio second team in 2010. She earned the 2010 WHS Sterling Award.

Wilson is a graduate of Adrian College and currently works at Export Development Canada as a business development advisor.

Precht was an assistant football coach for 30 seasons and coached track for 26 years, including 19 as head girls track coach. Wauseon girls track won NWOAL championships in 1993 and 1996.

WHS football teams were NWOAL champions in 1978, 1979, 1993, 1994, 1999 and 2007, and the 1993 team won the state championship. A 1968 WHS graduate, Precht earned eight varsity letters: four in baseball, two in football and two in track. He earned four Triple “W” Athletic Awards and was the first Sterling Award winner.

Precht is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree. He served 39 years as a teacher for Wauseon Schools.