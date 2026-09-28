Wauseon Alum Wins Ultra 100 Marathon

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BADLANDS FINISH … Wauseon High School alumnus Jeremiah “JJ” Kauffman, Class of 2016, won the 2026 Maah Daah Hey Ultra 100, a grueling ultramarathon in the Badlands near Medora, North Dakota, on July 24. Despite its name, the race covers 110 miles along a single-track course with 12,000 feet of elevation gain. Its remote location, rugged terrain, limited shade and extreme desert heat make it one of the country’s toughest ultramarathons. Temperatures reached 104 and 107 degrees during the continuous two-day race. Of 40 participants, only 10 finished (seven men and three women), a 25 percent completion rate. Kauffman completed the course in 23 hours, 15 minutes and 28 seconds, setting a course record and finishing nearly three hours, or roughly 15 miles, ahead of the runner-up. Runners may receive food, water, first aid and gear changes from support crews at checkpoints spaced 10 to 15 miles apart. His crew included crew chief Joshua Kauffman of Columbus, Ohio; Kevin Giulivo of Cleveland, Ohio; and Hunter Hager of Bismarck, North Dakota.