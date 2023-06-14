Eleven Individuals Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

(PRESS RELEASE) The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Monday, June 12, 2023 and returned the following indictments:

-KASSANI K. HARDIMAN, Ohio Revised Code §2909.05(B)(1)(b), Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree.

-GARRISON F. MOSES, Defiance, Ohio Revised Code §2903.21(A)(B), Aggravated Menacing, a felony of the fifth degree, 2 Counts; Ohio Revised Code §2903.21(A)(B), Aggravated Menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree, 2 Counts.

-MICHAEL W. KENNEDY, Bryan, Ohio Revised Code §2903.11(A)(2)(D)(1)(a), Felonious Assault, a felony of the first degree.

-CONNIE A. MENDEZ, Ney, Ohio Revised Code §2913.46(B)(D), Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits, a felony of the fifth degree, 3 Counts.

-VINCENT R. DOMBROWSKI, Bronson, 49028, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-ERICA L. BROWN, Pioneer, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-ALEJANDRO SALAZAR JR., Toledo, Ohio Revised Code §2903.13(A)(4)(a), Assault, a felony of the fifth degree.

-SAMANTHA R. SMITH, Bryan, Ohio Revised Code §2903.11(A)(2)(D)(4), Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

-MICHAEL D. HILL, Stryker, Ohio Revised Code §2921.05(A), Retaliation, a felony of the third degree.

-RICHARD L. GOEBEL, Stryker, Ohio 43557, Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

-ISAIAH M. HAZLETT, Napoleon, Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

