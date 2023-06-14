Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 14 Indictments

On June 12, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-PIPER L. VAN HOY, age 18, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Inducing Panic. On or about May 12, she allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure of a Wauseon business and allegedly caused physical harm to property that is owned or possessed by another while causing serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing any offense, with reckless disregard for the likelihood that its commission will cause serious public inconvenience or alarm. 23CR49.

-JOSE AGUILAR – CARBAJAL, age 21, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about May 12, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two family or household members and impaired or interrupted telephone communications services being used for emergency communications. 23CR50.

-BENJAMIN D. SMITH II, age 39, of Oakwood, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Official Business, one count of Assault, and one count of Escape. On or about May 18, 2023, he allegedly prevented, obstructed, or delayed the performance by a public official of any authorized act while creating a risk of physical harm and then allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer while in the performance of his official duties, while allegedly breaking or attempting to break detention. 23CRS4.

-JESUS L. FLORES II, age 46, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of Strangulation. On or about May 22, 2023, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member by strangulation. 23CR59.

-MICHAEL D. BURCH, age 21, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about June 4, 2023, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property. 23CR60.

-JADA A. WARNKE, age 32, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about April 3, 2023, she allegedly impaired or interrupted telephone communications services being used for emergency communications. 23CR62.

-DOMINIQUE R. SMITH, age 29, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on ten counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about October 1, 2017, to March 11, 2023, he allegedly failed to provide support as established by a court order. 23CR63.

-NATHAN W. JEWELL, age 34, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about May 11, 2023, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member after previously being convicted of domestic violence. 23CR64.

-JAMES D. PAIGE, age 19, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Misuse of Credit Cards and one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class. On or about May 2, 2023, he allegedly obtained property or services using a credit card belonging to an elderly victim and stole cash from an elderly victim. 23CR65.

-JEREMY N. HUFFMAN, age 44, of Holland, OH, was Indicted on five counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about June 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022, he allegedly failed to provide support as established by a court order. 23CR66.

-SYDNEY CANE, age 21, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery. On or about March 13, 2023, she allegedly uttered a fraudulent check. 23CR67.

-BRIANA HAYNES, age 40, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on a Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about May 24, 2023, she allegedly failed to appear for a pretrial conference as required by the terms of her personal recognizance bond in case no. 11CR07. 23CR68.

-JAMES J. JAGOAZINSKI, JR., age 57, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. On or about March 23, 2023, he allegedly possessed Cocaine and a FentanyI-Related Compound. 23CR69.

-MYLISSA K. SPROLES, age 36, of Ney, OH, was indicted on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about March 20, 2023, she allegedly, not having been relieved from disability as provided in section 2923.14 of the Revised Code, knowingly had a firearm present and was allegedly drug dependent. 23CR70.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed Innocent until and unless proven guilty.