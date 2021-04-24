ElliAnn’s Boutique/Mad Ox Emporium Bryan Development Foundation Spotlight Award Recipients

Successfully opening retail clothing and specialty accessories stores in downtown Bryan during the COVID-19 pandemic may seem an insurmountable task.

Yet, that is exactly what Bryan Development Foundation “Spotlight Award” recipients Matt and Misty King did with ElliAnn’s Boutique and the Mad Ox Men’s Emporium.

“There was some trepidation in our community when Peebles department store on Main Street closed in January 2020, leaving five vacant storefronts in its wake,” said BDF Vice President Kevin Maynard. “The Kings brought these five storefronts back to life, lifting up the entire downtown in the process.”

The Kings initially remodeled 6,000 square feet of first-floor retail space, including new lighting, flooring, carpeting and painting.

In June 2020 they opened ElliAnn’s Boutique and the Mad Ox Men’s Emporium in three of the five former Peebles storefronts. In September 2020, the Kings expanded their retail operations into the remaining two vacant storefronts.

The BDF “Spotlight Award” recognizes a resident, business, industry or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts in Bryan.

“Spotlight Award” recipients are recognized with a plaque (courtesy of Bryan’s Image Pro Group) and through social media and local news outlets.

“The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride,” said BDF Board Member Ann Spangler.

“There are many improvements in our community that may not be generally known to the public. The BDF wants to recognize these investments that help make our community a better place in which to live, work and play.”

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.

Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website www.bryandevelopment.org.