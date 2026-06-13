Williams County Senior Centers Celebrate June Birthdays & Anniversaries

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Front Row: Dee Brickel, Cindy Williams, Lana Kelley, Denton Krontz. Back Row: Kathy Foster, Leslie Doriot, David Carey, Carolyn Carey, Mary Colyer, Shirley Vance, Carol Singer, Clarence Fisher, Helen Fisher, Linda Bany, Tom Goodsell.
EDON SENIOR CENTER … Birthdays – Kay Faulhauber and Cherry Petre.
MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating June Birthdays and Anniversaries at the Montpelier Senior Center: Frank & Donna Stahler celebrating 72 years; Brenda Bohner; Leroy and Darlene Stamper celebrating 32 years and also Darlene’s birthday; Marty Brace and Elodia Wheeler.
STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … Donald Carrol, Sheila Whitlock, Donna Rohrs and Chuck McColl.
EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … Dugan and Donna Hug celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … June Birthdays – Marvin Stuckey and Marlene Grant.