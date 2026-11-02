Elyria Man Sentenced In Fulton County To 12 Months In Prison For Failure To Comply

An Elyria, Ohio man was sentenced on October 29, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Hosea W. Groce, V, age 30, previously pled guilty to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Groce did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Hosea W. Groce, V, to serve 12 months in prison.

He ordered Mr. Groce to pay prosecution costs and to pay restitution of $180 to Swanton Police Department. His driver’s license was suspended for 3 years. He received credit for 215 days in jail.

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