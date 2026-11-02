Manhunt Ends In Arrest After Swanton Shooting

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

A Swanton man is in custody after police say he shot at a vehicle with people inside on the north end of the village Sunday night.

According to a Swanton Police Department press release, a report of shots fired in the 700 block of North Main Street came in at 8:28 p.m. on Nov. 1.

During their investigation, officers determined 23-year-old Landon Presnell was the suspect, also confirming that no one was injured in the shooting.

Presnell had fled the scene, and at roughly 9:45 p.m., the police department issued a shelter-in-place alert for the area of North Main Street and Valley Woods Drive, instructing others to avoid the area.

Reports and photos posted to Facebook by residents indicated officers were sweeping the area with spotlights and also had an armored vehicle on scene.

The shelter-in-place recommendation was lifted after Presnell was located and taken into custody at about 11:30 p.m. He was transported to and incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An initial appearance was set for 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Presnell’s prior criminal record in Fulton County includes convictions for attempted aggravated menacing in 2023, and resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in 2021, according to court records.

The police department release states assistance was provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Special Response Team, Delta Police Department, and Swanton Fire and Rescue Division. The incident remains under investigation.