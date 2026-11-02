Roland R. Purdy (1966 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Indiana State Trooper For 31 Years) Roland R. Purdy, a man of profound courage, dedicated service, and immense love, met his Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at Goshen Hospital at the age of 60, following a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Roland spent his life protecting others and building a legacy of warmth, faith, and family. Born on February 2, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio, to Richard Edwin and Dottie Mae (Claybaugh) Purdy, he carried a spirit of devotion into everything he did. On June 28, 2013, he married Melody (Leinbach) Thomas, at the Indiana Dunes. Together, they shared a life of deep affection and mutual respect.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Edwin Purdy and Dottie Mae (Claybaugh) Purdy, and his sister, Cheryl Shirkey. He is survived by his beloved wife, Melody (Leinbach) Purdy; his daughters, Erica (Matthew) Miller, Jessica (Jordan) Pearson; his step-children, Angela Miller, Kristina Neeley, Andre (Drew) Thomas, and Toni (Bennett) Peterson; his sister, Terrie (John) Short; his granddaughters, Bryleigh and Eleanor; his step-grandchildren, Cameran, Davin (Brianna), Mark, Brayden, Kamdyn, Ryland, Hadley, Kambria, Parker, and Sutton; and his step-great-grandson, Noah. He also leaves behind a brotherhood of fellow Troopers, respected colleagues, neighbors, and countless friends who held him in the highest esteem.

An honorable man of integrity, Roland proudly served his community as an Indiana State Trooper for 31 years. He loved people and took pride in keeping his community safe and protected. Prior to his years with the Indiana State Police, Roland followed his father’s footsteps by working for the Archbold Police Department in Archbold, Ohio as Assistant Police Chief.

Beyond his distinguished career, Roland found joy and purpose in the simple moments of life. He was a dedicated member of Granger Community Church, where he poured his heart into serving as a Life Group Leader and an Usher/Greeter Leader. His faith in Jesus Christ was the most important thing in his life. Roland’s biggest desire in life was that people would see Jesus in him and come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

He loved spending time with his family and especially delighted in playing with the grandchildren. The beach was his happy place where he found moments of solitude and relaxation. His favorite places to hang out included Fort DeSoto and Siesta Key Florida, as well as St. Joseph Michigan. He collected fishing lures and when his busy life allowed, he loved to try them out. He was a passionate reader. As a sports fan, he cheered for the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Tigers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. While working security for Notre Dame football games, he also grew an affinity for cheering on Notre Dame as long as they were not playing Ohio State.

Above all else, Roland adored his beloved wife, Melody, and loved his family dearly; cherishing the special relationship he held with each of them.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen. A final hour of visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Granger Community Church, 630 E University Dr, Granger, IN 46530. The funeral ceremony to celebrate Roland’s life and service will begin at 11:30 am at the church.

Roland’s life was a testament to strength, faith, and unconditional love. He will be deeply missed, forever respected, and always remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider honoring Roland’s legacy of giving by making a donation to the Granger Community Church “Next Steps Community Center.”