Erich Christman Named Archbold Citizen Of The Year

The Archbold Lions Club and Archbold Chamber of Commerce announced the recipient of this year’s Citizen of the Year Award for the Village of Archbold, the Rev. Erich Christman.

Christman entered the Archbold community as a Defiance College student intern in 1985 with a placement at St. John’s Christian Church, and his heart for people and the community was immediately evident.

After graduating from Defiance College, he served as director of Christian education at St. John’s for almost two years.

He married Lynne Buehrer, a daughter of the congregation, in 1987, and in March 1988 they worked and lived at Templed Hills Church Camp before being called back to St. John’s Christian Church in 1996 to serve as student associate pastor. In 2006, he became senior pastor of the church, where he served until his retirement in July 2026.

His commitment to this community has been evident throughout his ministry career, which extended far beyond the walls of the church building itself.

Christman has humbly served on the Archbold Area Foundation Board and in the Archbold Area Ministerial Association; has led multiple mission trips on local, national and global levels; launched the initial planning stages of bringing LifeWise Academy to Archbold Schools; serves as the construction manager for Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, including local home builds and playhouse builds; leads local home repairs, cleanouts and projects for families, including building ramps for people with disabilities; and supported lasting partnerships with and financial support of local mission projects, including the FISH Pantry, Shepherds Circle, the Friendship House and Fulton County Christmas Cheer.

In 2010, he helped start the Archbold Community Meal, which continues to serve hot meals to an average of 100 individuals in the Archbold community each week.

Under his leadership, St. John’s became a place where people of the community could find hope, support and encouragement, regardless of their background or circumstances.

While he has retired from full-time ministry, he continues to serve others in many of those community organizations with joy and compassion.

It is nearly impossible to find a corner of Archbold that Christman has not touched, the organizations said, but it is his character that truly distinguishes him.

He has never sought recognition for his work, choosing instead to quietly invest in people, encourage others and meet needs wherever he finds them.

His influence has shaped generations of individuals who carry forward the values he continues to model through his life and ministry.

Christman has dedicated his life to serving others with compassion, humility and unwavering faith, all while keeping Christ and his family – Lynne, Ryan, Amy, Keira, Eric and little Sadie – at the heart of it all.

The announcement closed with a message to Christman: “Thank you for your service to the Archbold community, Pastor Erich. Your love and leadership have been a blessing to so many. All glory to God.”