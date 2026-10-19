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GLC FOOTBALL: Montpelier Recovers From Slow Start To Beat North Central, 20-0

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PIONEER (Oct. 17, 2026) – After putting up 52 points against Hilltop the previous week, Montpelier overcame a slow start and came away with a 20-0 shutout victory over North Central in Great Lakes Conference action.

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