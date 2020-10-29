Eunice Weber (1929-2020)

Eunice A. Weber, age 91, a longtime resident of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 5:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an extended illness. Mrs. Weber was a graduate of Orrville High School, Orrville, Ohio, and Fort Wayne Bible Institute.

She was a devoted homemaker and farm wife and a member of Edgerton Alliance Church and later attended Grabill Missionary Church. She was active at Sunnyside School, where she drove bus for several years.

Eunice A. Weber was born on January 24, 1929, in Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Daniel and Bertha (Groh) Lehman. She married Donald H. Weber on October 16, 1954, in Butler, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2011.

Surviving are four daughters, Rachel (Donald) Kramer, in Taiwan, Debora (John) Anderson, Cheryl (Dwight) Silvers and Gayle (Kenneth) Etter, all of Leo, Indiana; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one foster great-grandchild; and one sister, Esther Gerig.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Rebecca Ann Weber; one grandson, David Silvers; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorcas and Harold Sutherland; and a brother-in-law, Zenas Gerig.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with Pastor Jon Swanson officiating. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Taiwan Mission or to Child Evangelism Fellowship.