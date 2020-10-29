Lyle Harrington (1951-2020)

Lyle V. Harrington, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Lyle worked as a janitor at Regent Manufacturing and Strydel prior to his retirement. He was a member of New Life Worship Center and the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233.

Lyle V. Harrington was born on December 26, 1951, in Bryan, the son of Clarence K. and Betty J. (Riter) Harrington. He was a graduate of Fairview High School.

Lyle is survived by his sisters, Barbara Sanders and Sherie Pike, both of West Unity and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Clarence and Shirley Harrington, mother, Betty Harrington and brother, Thomas Harrington.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. followed by a memorial service officiated by Pastor Jeff Miller at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor's choice.