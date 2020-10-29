Charlotte Sine (1931-2020)

Charlotte Joan Sine passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home in Bryan, Ohio. Joan was a homemaker and had worked at the Bryan Community Preschool for 20 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Monday Night Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and took great pride in her home.

Joan was born on February 8, 1931, in Williams County, Ohio, the daughter of John “Bang” and Vera (Scott) Miller. Joan married Fred Sine, Jr. in Bryan on May 1, 1952, and he survives.

Joan is also survived by son, Jeffery (Kristin) Sine, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Lori (James) Grim, of Bryan; grandchildren, Dana Rabey and Darcy (Rick) Barrett, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Clayton and Lucas Grim, both of Bryan; and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Kennedy and Natalie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Pauline Miller, Lamoile Burley, Wanda Kimpel and Iris Shook.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Andrew Wellmann officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 1:00 P.M. Burial at Farmer Cemetery will follow the service. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Interim Home Health or the Williams County Humane Society.