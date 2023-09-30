Events Celebrating Fall Scheduled At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH –Sauder Village a great place to celebrate the Fall season with fall themed activities and events. Saturday, October 7 is the Explore the Crafts event in the historic village with hands-on opportunities for all ages to enjoy!

From spinning and weaving to basket making and tin smithing, it’s your chance to weave a potholder, try felting and quilling, make a reed ornament in the basket shop, explore rug hooking and more!

Sauder Village is proud to be home to so many talented craftsman and artisans who not only do the traditions of their craft but develop new techniques and applications.

Each one of the artists carries on a skill that was vital to everyday life at the time the Black swamp was settled.

Talented basket makers, weavers, broom makers, coopers, spinners, and woodcarvers honor the traditional trades; while the potter, glass blower and blacksmith make beautiful works of art in the continuing trades.

The Explore the Crafts event is a great time to allow guests to try some of these traditional crafts in the Historic Village.

Fall on the Farm promises to be a wonderful time for families to create special memories at Sauder Village! Wednesday, October 11 – Saturday, October 14 will provide a week full of engaging activities and allow guests of all ages to have a blast in the past.

“Fall on the Farm week is a fun time for parents, grandparents and children to create special memories together while experiencing life in rural northwest Ohio more than 100 years ago,” shared Jeanette Smith, Director of Marketing. “As families get involved with traditional fall activities, they will gain a better understanding of how our ancestors prepared the farm for winter!”

Guests can visit the 142-year-old cider mill and watch as apples are pressed into cider. You will learn the whole process of historically making apple cider as this community mill will be up and running this week. This is the only week the mill is in operation in the Historic Village this season.

Our historic gardens have provided us with food that needs to be harvested, so guests can roll up their sleeves and have a chance to work in our gardens. All that food from the garden will need to be preserved.

Each day different methods of historically preserving foods will be highlighted along with historic cookware used by our ancestors for these various canning & preserving processes. Sauerkraut will be made in the Stuckey home. Fruits & Vegetables will be drying at the Grime homestead.

Apple Butter is synonymous with Fall and at the Witmer Roth home we will explore how a family made this delicious condiment over a hearth fire and preserved it for the upcoming winter. Homemade apple butter will be available in the Gift shop for guests to take home a tasty treat.

On Saturday, October 14, we will be offering pumpkins and decorations for guests to create a pumpkin masterpiece! Sauder Village is also celebrating the accomplishments of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls and Boys.

Local Scouts/American Heritage Members will receive reduced admission on Saturday, October 14. All Scout members and leaders, in uniform, will receive a reduced admission of $10 per Scout and $14 per chaperone (parent). One scout leader per group will receive free admission that day.

In addition to enjoying the Fall activities, guests can also take time to experience the Walk Through Time from 1803 – 1920s to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and visit historic homes, a log school, and beautiful gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.

The spectacular 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite stop as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen theatre, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery, clothing, hardware and jewelry stores, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain. There is also plenty of great shopping and free rides on the Erie Express Train!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, homestyle food. From chicken, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a favorite stop offering a variety of homemade pies, cookies, and delicious fall treats!

For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub! The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax this fall while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, or riding bikes around Little Lake Erie.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Regular admission is $24.00 for adults, $18.00 for students (4-16), and free for members and children 3 and under. AAA and senior discounts are also available.

​Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Upcoming events include Community Health & Fulton County Appreciation Day, A Night at the Speakeasy, and the Woodcarvers Show & Sale.

Hours of operation, special events, and information about dining and overnight accommodations are available on the Sauder Village website. Visit saudervillage.org or call 800.590.9755.