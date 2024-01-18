Evergreen After Prom Hosting Vegas Night Fundraiser

Vegas Night – Enjoy a night out as if you were in Vegas without leaving the area! There will be Vegas Style games: Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Craps, and more! As in Vegas this is a 21 and over event.

The professional table hosts will start slowly and teach everyone the games. There will not be cash payouts, however there will be chances to win fabulous prizes.

To secure your $50 limited ticket please email: EVGAfterProm24@gmail.com or you can reach out to Risa Trumbull.

We are betting you will have lots of fun along with creating lasting memories all while raising money for the Evergreen After Prom event.