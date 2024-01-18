David Mohre (1958 – 2024)

David C. Mohre, age 65, of Blakeslee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

David was the owner and operator of Mohre Electronics where he has worked for almost 50 years. He was the Assistant Fire Chief of the Florence Township Volunteer Fire Department in Edon and had served the community as a firefighter for 50 years and as an EMT for nearly 40 years.

David was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served on parish counsel and as an usher and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a founding member of the Sam’s Place 9am Coffee Club and enjoyed time there with his friends. David enjoyed vegetable gardening, but most important was being Giddee to his grandchildren.

David was born on April 21, 1958 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Charles G. and Mary (Bojrab) Mohre. He married Marcia A. Denny on March 7, 1998 in Blakeslee and she survives.

David is also survived by his stepdaughter, Nichole (Rick) Lobdell, of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Layne, and Rose Lobdell; his mother, Mary Mohre, of Blakeslee; three brothers; Nick (Cathy) Mohre, of Blakeslee, John (Deanna) Mohre, of Auburn, Indiana and Steve Mohre, of Bryan; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Sparky and Winnie. David was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation for David will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 2:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial are requested to Florence Township Volunteer Fire Department or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.