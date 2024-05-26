EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Overnight Trips For FFA & Boys Basketball Team

The Evergreen Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, May 20th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the board first moving to approve minutes from the previous meeting held on April 15th.

Alexis Howell, Ag Teacher, then addressed the board and recognized seven students who recently received their Ohio FFA State Degrees in Columbus, Ohio.

Next, Zach Murry addressed the board in order to discuss the school’s involvement with Lifewise, Inc. for the upcoming school year.

Following public participation, the board moved to approve the April 2024 financial reports, list of donations, five-year forecast, appropriation modifications, fund-to-fund transfers, and amended resources. Numerous personnel items were then approved, along with the following additional items.

– An agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center to provide training, support, resources, and handbooks to all mentor program participants for the 2024-2025 school year.

– Setting the cost of preschool tuition at $1,000.00 for the 2024-2025 school year, while providing a discounted price of $950.00 for families utilizing a one-time payment.

– Approved a one-year renewal contract with Variety FoodServices, Inc. to provide food service management services to Evergreen Local Schools beginning on July 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2025, with three (3) renewals of one (1) year with mutual agreement between the district and Variety FoodServices, Inc.

– Approved the Evergreen Local Board of Education to enter a Day Treatment-Purchase Service Agreement with A&G Educational Services LLC, a special needs Education Company, for the sole purpose of providing educational services in accordance with placement at the “Leap Program”. Student placements will be at a per diem rate of $160.00 per student for the 2024-2025 school year.

– Accepted the recommendation of Krieg Beilharz, Architect, and rejected the bids for repaving portions of campus parking lots and to add an additional service drive to the front elementary parking lot.

– Approved an overnight trip for Evergreen FFA students to attend the Ohio FFA Summer Camp in Muskingum, Ohio June 19-24, 2024, and to attend the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana departing October 22, 2024 and returning on October 25, 2024.

– Approved an overnight trip for the Evergreen boys basketball team to attend a team camp at the University of Findlay departing on June 27, 2024, and returning on June 28, 2024.

A list of staff transfers was approved next, before the board heard reports from building administrators. With no other items to attend to, the meeting was adjourned for the evening.

The next regular meeting will be held on June 24th at 6:00 p.m. in the Loren Pennington Learning Center inside the High School.