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EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Personnel Changes, Donations & Winter Sports Contracts

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The Evergreen Local Board of Education approved several personnel changes, winter sports coaching contracts, donations and financial matters during its Monday, Oct. 19, meeting.

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