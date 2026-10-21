Close Menu
Wednesday, October 21
Login
News

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Approves Five-Year Fire Inspection Agreement

By No Comments4 Mins Read

The Florence Township Trustees met at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Trustees Bert Brown, Mark Trausch and Don Imm were present, as were Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn and Roadman Paul Green.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts