Area FFA Chapters Compete In District Soil, Milk Products & Dairy Cattle Judging Events

Students from area FFA chapters recently competed in district Career Development Events (CDEs) in soil judging, milk products and dairy cattle judging.

The 2026 District 1 FFA Soil Judging CDE was held Sept. 22 in Ottawa County. The soils contest includes rural and urban divisions.

These contests are an extension of students’ classroom learning and prepare them to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use. Both contests included a written exam.

In the Rural/Ag Contest, students evaluate the land on slope, erosion, texture, natural drainage, land classification and recommended conservation practices.

Wauseon placed first, followed by Archbold, Elmwood, Eastwood and Tinora. High individual was Parker Joseph of Elmwood, followed by Jacob Klopfenstein of Wauseon, Baylen Cordes of Archbold, Thomas Richer of Wauseon and Mackayla Casey of Elmwood.

In the Urban Contest, students evaluate the land on slope, flood hazard, soil stability, water table and bedrock depth.

Wauseon placed first, followed by Evergreen, Tinora, Pettisville, Delta and Archbold. High individual was Mackenzy Bacon of Tinora, followed by Peyton Hovis of Wauseon, Martin Patek of Evergreen, Levi Johnson of Patrick Henry, Maebelle Rettle of Evergreen and Jaxon Boughton of Wauseon.

At the state Rural/Ag Soils contest on Oct. 10, Wauseon members Jacob Klopfenstein placed 22nd, AJ Leininger placed 90th and Thomas Richer placed 100th. The Wauseon team placed 20th. In the state Urban Soils contest, Wauseon placed 28th and Evergreen placed 42nd.

The Milk Products and Dairy Cattle Judging events were held Oct. 8 at the Bok Farm in Defiance County.

The focus of the Milk Products CDE is on achievement of high-quality raw milk and attributes of selected milk products. Students take a written test and identify milk defects, cheese products and milk products. District results were West Unity first, Evergreen second, Tinora third, Archbold fourth, Genoa fifth, Ayersville sixth and Fairview seventh.

Top individual was Tina Dickinson of West Unity, followed by Aubree Miklovic of West Unity, Alivia Knight of Tinora, Reese Eisel of West Unity and Carlee Schaffner of West Unity.

The Dairy Cattle Judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle. Students were challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes and writing class reasons.

Patrick Henry placed first, followed by Fairview, Pettisville, Ayersville, Fayette and Liberty Center. In the individual ratings, Aspen Brehm of Fayette placed first, followed by Sara Bok of Fairview, Alec Genter of Pettisville, Aubree Limber of Ayersville and Ryder Rosebrook of Patrick Henry.

CDEs are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members.

With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.