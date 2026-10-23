Nearly $378,000 In Grants Awarded By Bryan Area Foundation

GRANT CELEBRATION … Pictured in the front row, left to right, during the check presentation to the various nonprofits are Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development Andy Hunter, First Presbyterian Church representative Yvette Zedaker, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Williams County 4-H Endowment representative Donna Missler, St. Mary Catholic School representative Julie Taylor, Academic Booster Club (ABC) President Julie Taylor, and City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department Director Ben Dominique. In the second row, left to right, Williams County Veterans Memorial Building representatives Stacey and Bob Walkup, Williams County Public Library representative Jared Schnee, and Village of West Unity Mayor Don Leu. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Bryan Area Foundation held its annual meeting and observed Foundation Week in October and, to celebrate it, awarded grants totaling $377,790.79 from designated and organizational funds to various nonprofits. Each recipient will use the money to advance their mission and goals and improve quality of life in our community. To learn more about designated and organizational grants and how to establish one, contact the Bryan Area Foundation.

Congratulations to all recipients and thank you for making our communities better!

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