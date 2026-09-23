Never Let Go Ministries Holds 16th Cruise-In & Sixth Fall Fest

The Never Let Go Ministries 16th Cruise-In and sixth Fall Fest, held Saturday, Sept. 12, on the Edgerton Village Hall grounds, was a success with beautiful weather and 60 classic vehicles registering from Edgerton; Bryan; Waterloo, Indiana; Montpelier; Taylor, Michigan; Camden, Michigan; Hicksville; Antwerp; Swanton; Ney; Butler, Indiana; Farmer; Auburn, Indiana; S. Van Burn, Indiana; West Unity; Defiance; Pioneer; and Edon.

Trophies and plaques in several categories were handed out to first- and second-place winners.

The Edgerton Queens, along with Miss Williams County Felicity Thiel, held a bake sale, donating the proceeds to the ministry. Beth Andrews of Butler, Indiana, sponsored a children’s booth with free games, and Bobbi Borton of Montpelier held a children’s face painting station.

“Tricky Business, Christian Magician” Al Braun performed magic tricks for children. Deputy Kyle Potts and K9 partner Zuko gave a demonstration showing what the K9 unit does to protect our communities.

There was a 50/50, a big raffle and a raffle table with more than 50 items donated by several businesses and surrounding community members.

The raffle included gift baskets, gift cards and many other items. Literature was available to anyone wanting to learn more about alcohol and substance abuse.

Kim and Jeremy Meyer organized the Fall Fest, with vendors bringing many crafts and fun gifts for people to purchase. Shirley Krill and Kathy Day opened the Historical Society for people to go in and browse around.

A food stand was sponsored by Thrivent Financial, with Rhonda Fackler, and run by Miranda VanDyke of Pioneer, Kelly and Rob Holstein of Kunkle and Amy Hendricks of Bryan, with all donations going to NLG.

Never Let Go truly appreciates all who came to support them, whether with monetary donations or items for the raffle table, working ahead, selling tickets, working the day of, setting up and tearing down, or anything else that helped make this event a success.

NLG said the support of this yearly fundraising event is what enables it to continue its mission of helping our community, and beyond, in any area of alcohol and drug awareness, substance abuse and comfort for those grieving.