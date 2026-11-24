DRESSED TO IMPRESS … FFA Molly Elvey competed in the Division Four Job Interview Contest.

SIDE BY SIDE … Bristol Smith (left) and Bella Griffith (right) competed at the District One Job Interview Contest in early November.

COUNTY CONTESTANTS … Left to right: Mckenna Shindorf, Lilly Finfera, Molly Elvey, Bristol Smith, Bella Griffith, and Lily Wirick competed at the Fulton County Job Interview Contest in late October.

﻿On Oct. 27, the Evergreen FFA had six individuals compete in the Fulton County Job Interview Contest. In the contest, members must prepare a cover letter and resume prior to the contest. Once at the contest, the members complete a job application, job interview, and write a follow-up letter. FFA member Mckenna Shindorf received third place in division one, member Bristol Smith received second place in division one, member Lily Wirick placed third in division two, member Lilly Finfera placed fourth in division three, member Bella Griffith placed second in division four, and member Molly Elvey placed first in division four.

Following the county contest, Smith, Griffith, and Elvey advanced to the District One FFA Competition held at Genoa High School on Nov. 2. Smith tied for an eighth-place finish in division one and Griffith placed fifth in division four. Elvey placed first in division four and qualified herself for the state competition.

Elvey competed at the virtual state preliminaries on Saturday, Nov. 21, where she completed the job application, interview, and follow-up letter once more for the state competition. She finished the competition in fourth place in division four at the state level. This is the highest an Evergreen FFA member has placed in this contest.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.