READY FOR THE INTERVIEW … (From left to right) Pettisville FFA members Bailey Booth and Ali Genter competed in the County, District and State FFA Job Interview Career Development Events.

On Oct. 27, Nov. 2, and Nov. 21, Pettisville FFA members Ali Genter and Bailey Booth competed in the Job Interview Career Development Event on various levels. Each contest required the members to write a cover letter and resume with references. At the contest, members filled out an application, got interviewed by a judging panel, and wrote a follow-up letter. At the county contest, both Ali and Bailey placed second in their respective divisions (division 2 and 3). At the District 1 Contest, Bailey placed fifth in division 3 and Ali placed first in division 2 and moved on to the state preliminary round. At the state level, Ali placed second in the state in division 2. Ali said about her first time competing in this contest, “It has given me a tremendous opportunity to not only practice job interview skills that I will need in the future but as well gain knowledge of the interviewing process that isn’t taking place in front of a judge or employer. It was a great experience and I will totally do it again in the future.”

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