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Douglas “Doug” Dean Myers, 61, Montpelier Native and Camden Resident Douglas “Doug” Dean Myers was born on December 19, 1964, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Melvin and Chiyo (Itosu) Myers. He passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac event on November 21, 2026, at his home in Camden, Michigan. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Chiyo Myers, and his sisters, Darlene Myers and Debbie Myers-Lockwood.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Myers of Camden, Michigan; his brothers, Donald (Shirley) Myers of Camden, Michigan, and Dennis Myers of Osseo, Michigan; and his brother-in-law, Larry Lockwood of Osseo, Michigan. He also leaves behind two nephews, Donald (Barbara) Myers and Marcus (Cindie) Myers, both of Camden, Michigan; six great-nieces and one great-nephew: Maven, Melvin, Morgen, Masen, Maelen, Sofia, and Saige; and his faithful canine companion, Slim.

Doug graduated from Waldron High School in 1983, where he distinguished himself as an accomplished athlete. Throughout his high school years, he earned numerous medals in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He continued his education at Jackson Community College, earning an associate’s degree in 1985.

Doug worked as an X-ray Technician at Hillsdale Hospital for several years before transitioning into a career in carpentry. He had a talent for working with his hands and especially enjoyed woodworking alongside his cousin, Dave. Together, they established Cuzins Wood Creations and attended numerous craft shows, sharing their handcrafted creations with others.

An outdoorsman at heart, Doug was an accomplished hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed cheering on his favorite hometown teams, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. Doug also enjoyed watching old western shows and movies.

Doug will be remembered by his family and friends for his many talents, his love of the outdoors, and the memories he created throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life gathering/meal will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Southern Hillsdale County Community Center (Lake Diane), 1810 W. Territorial Rd., Camden, MI.

Memorial donations may be made to the Waldron District Library in Doug’s memory. Arrangements are being handled by Thompson’s Funeral Home, Montpelier, OH. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com