Wauseon Head Start Needs New Location By May 2027

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission is asking Wauseon-area residents, businesses, churches, public agencies, property owners, and community organizations to help identify a new home for Wauseon Head Start.

Wauseon Head Start is currently located in space provided by the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Because that space will be needed for other purposes, NOCAC is actively searching for a new location in the Wauseon community where Head Start can continue serving local children and families.

NOCAC hopes to identify a new location by May 2027 or earlier. This will provide enough time to complete any necessary renovations, licensing updates, and other preparations before moving classroom materials and equipment for the next program year. NOCAC is seeking a facility that can accommodate two classrooms, office and kitchen space, as well as an outdoor space for children to play. NOCAC is welcoming leads and partnership opportunities from throughout the community.

“This is about protecting continuity for families,” said Amber Simmons, Director of Child Development. “We have an opportunity to plan thoughtfully, find the right location, and prepare it well before the move. We want children to walk into a welcoming Wauseon center where they can keep learning, growing, and receiving the support they deserve.”

NOCAC values community relationships and wants to create an arrangement that works well for both Head Start and the property owner or host organization. Depending on the site and required approvals, Head Start may be able to invest in classroom improvements, accessibility work, sinks and restrooms, kitchen equipment, fencing, playground equipment, and other renovations needed for licensing and safety.

“A strong partnership can create something amazing for the community,” Simmons said. “The right space could help Head Start remain in Wauseon while also bringing improvements, shared resources, or new possibilities to a partner organization. We are open to creative ideas and ready to sit down with anyone who may have a location or a connection to share.”

Head Start provides much more than preschool education. It helps children enter school healthy and ready to learn while connecting families with nutrition, health, disability, mental health, and family-support services. Keeping those services in Wauseon helps families avoid unnecessary travel and makes it easier for children to attend consistently.

Community members can help by suggesting a possible site, connecting NOCAC with a property owner or organization, exploring a lease or joint venture, or sharing this request with others. All potential locations and agreements are subject to licensing, regulatory, funding, legal, and governing-board approval.

To share a lead or discuss a partnership, contact Anna Cifranic, Assistant Director of Child Development, at 419-784-5136 ext. 1126 or acifranic@nocac.org.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission works with children, families, and community members across northwest Ohio to expand opportunity and connect people with essential services. Through Head Start, NOCAC provides comprehensive early childhood education and family support designed to help children thrive in school and in life.

A needs sheet from NOCAC calls for at least 700 square feet of usable space in each classroom, 1,500 square feet or more of outdoor play space, staff and mini-bus parking, and an ADA-accessible entrance and restroom.

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