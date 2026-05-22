Evergreen FFA Holds 58th Annual Spring Banquet

FFA STARS … Evergreen FFA members recognized as 2026 Stars are, from left, Brycan Bolger, Nate Emmons, Martin Patek, Lexi Johnson, Lilli Eisel and Molly Elvey.

The Evergreen FFA recently had its annual spring banquet on May 2nd. The banquet recognized member accomplishments, contest successes, and chapter achievements. There were 230 individuals who attended the end-of-the-year celebration, including parents, community members, and school administrators.

Brycan Bolger and Riley Studenka were presented with the Evergreen FFA Alumni Scholarship award where Bolger received a $1,000 scholarship and Studenka a $600 scholarship. This award is given to individuals in the chapter who demonstrate scholarship, commitment, work ethic and passion for pursuing a future in agriculture.

In all, there were 27 Greenhands (or new members) inducted this school year, 21 Chapter Degrees, six State Degree recipients recognized and three American degree recipients. The banquet also recognized individuals who made a profound contribution to the chapter, including Blue and Gold Award Recipients Sally Hintz and Courtney Krieger, and Honorary Degree Memberships for Kayla Miller and Cathleen Elvey.

Special recognition was given to the following FFA members for outstanding accomplishments: Star Greenhand — Martin Patek; Star Chapter Farmer — Lilli Eisel; 110% Award — Lexi Johnson; Star in Agribusiness — Molly Elvey; Star in Ag Placement — Nate Emmons; DeKalb Accomplishment Award — Brycan Bolger; Paul Barnaby Memorial Award — Lester Schwartz.

The banquet closed with the announcement of the officer team for the 2026-2027 school year: President — Molly Elvey; Vice President — Lexi Johnson; Secretary — Bella Cromly; Treasurer — Lyla Radel; Reporter — Lilli Eisel; Sentinel — Martin Patek; Historian — Lily Wirick.

The Evergreen FFA is looking forward to a busy 2026-2027 school year.

— Press Release