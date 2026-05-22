Brock David Frazer (1985 – 2026)

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Brock David Frazer, age 40, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Parkview Hospital in Bryan.

Born on Dec. 8, 1985, in Hillsdale, Michigan, Brock was the son of Edwin R. and Joann R. (Brown) Frazer, who survive in Bryan.

Brock was a 2003 graduate of Millcreek-West Unity High School. He most recently worked in the Human Resources Department at Mansion Homes in Edgerton. Brock had a passion for cars, enjoyed spending time outdoors, and was a devoted collector of Golden Girls memorabilia. Known for his friendly and outgoing personality, Brock never knew a stranger and quickly became a friend to everyone he met.

He is survived by his parents Ed and Joann; significant other, James Camp of Bryan; his sisters, Kendra (Sam) JoHantgen of Montpelier, Kasey (Derek) Brenner of West Unity, and Kylie (Gary) Patterson of Fayette; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Brock will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, and again on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the funeral home with Pastor Rod Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at Waldron Cemetery in Waldron, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.