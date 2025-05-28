Evergreen FFA Hosts Elementary Ag Day

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AGRICULTURE DAY … The Evergreen FFA Chapter recently held their Ag Awareness Day for their Evergreen Elementary students. This event was to inform the younger kids about agriculture and the various opportunities within FFA. The FFA chapter was able to welcome over 500 elementary students to the day. The chapter had 15 members present at the event to teach the elementary students about various agricultural topics such as livestock, how to show in a livestock ring, the purpose of farm equipment, and how to make butter. The FFA members did a wonderful job presenting to the younger students. The FFA chapter would like to give a special thank you to Conrad Family Farms and Triple H Farms for assisting us by bringing equipment to the event. Pictured are: (Left to right) Andrew Bettinger, Riley Studenka, Marlee Brubaker, Hayes Studenka, Nate Emmons, Austin Gillen, Landon Kiefer, Kate Wyse, Luke Robertson, Callie Wyse, Parker Dukeshire, Leah Elliot, Jaylin Prayter, Donivin Raker, Aylssa Marvin, Molly Elvey, Kirstyn Schroeder were the FFA members who helped with the elementary agricultural day.