Williams & Fulton Counties Taking Part In Summer Food Service Program

PRESS RELEASE – Highlighting the importance of offering healthy meals to children during the summer months, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission proudly announces its 16th year of sponsorship for the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides free, nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows Monday through Friday from June 2 – July 24, (closed June 19/20 and July 3/4).

FULTON COUNTY

Ruihley Park – 401 W. Holland Street, Archbold, Ohio 43502, 12:30 PM-1:00 PM

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) – 129 Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, 11:00 AM-11:30 AM

WILLIAMS COUNTY

Pioneer Public Library – 106 E. Baubice St., Pioneer, Ohio 43554, 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Mattie Marsh Park – 410 E. Trevitt St., Bryan, Ohio 43506, 11:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

West Unity Park – 514 N. Liberty St., West Unity, Oh 43570, 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Edgerton Village Office – 324 N. Michigan Ave., Edgerton, OH 43517, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Summer Food program again this year,” said Amber Simmons, Director of Child Development at NOCAC.

“Helping food insecure families in our area bridge a gap to be able to feed their kids a nutritious meal, and provide fun outdoor activities really makes me proud to be part of this organization. We work to help better people’s lives every day.”

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission is seeking volunteers, individuals or groups, who would like to assist with the SFSP. Volunteers can help prepare or serve meals to the children or lead activities in the park.

For more information on the Summer Food Service Program or to volunteer, please call 419-784-5136 ext 1130.

Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

2. fax: (202) 690-7442; or

3. email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.