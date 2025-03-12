Evergreen FFA Member Selected For National FFA Conference

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FFA CONFERENCE … Seventy-five students from across the country were selected to attend the National FFA Next Generation Plant Systems Conference.

RECEIVING RECOGNITION … Taylor was recognized for completing the Next Generation Conference at the end of closing ceremony.

PRESS RELEASE – In March, Evergreen FFA member Taylor Johnson attended the National FFA Next Generation Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Only 75 FFA members from across the country were selected to attend this conference, which had a focus on plant systems and the many professions within the field. Johnson was one of the five students chosen to represent Ohio at the conference.

She was excited to receive the opportunity to travel to Florida to learn more about the plant systems industry. While in Orlando, the participants toured the Scott’s Miracle Gro Research Station, Wekiwa Gardens, Showcase of Citrus, Cherry Lake Farms, and Southern Hills Farms.

They were also part of the live taping of Cowboy Roundup. The participants had the opportunity to network with several plant systems industry representatives from across the country.

Johnson was able to broaden their scope within the agricultural industry as they both plan to attend college following high school graduation to major in an agricultural field.

She would like to give a special thank you to the local Evergreen community for supporting them in attending this conference.