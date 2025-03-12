Henry County Grand Jury Hands Down 11 Indictments

Gwen Howe-Gebers, Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, announces the following individuals who were indicted by the Henry County Grand Jury on February 26, 2025:

-KYLE CERVANTES, 30, Swanton, for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of Police Officer, Resisting Arrest.

-JONTHEN EMMONS, 28, Napoleon, for Harassment with a Bodily Substance, Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct.

-BANGALY TRAORE, 25, Napoleon, for Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of Police Officer.

-NICHOLAS JACOBS, 22, Napoleon, for Possession of Cocaine.

-BRIANNA POLLAUF, 31, Toledo, for Telecommunications Harassment, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images.

-HERBERT T. NETTLES, 30, Napoleon, for Obstructing Official Business.

-TAMARA C. MENDOZA, 33, Napoleon, for Obstructing Official Business.

-LYLA MAGRUM, 49, Napoleon, for Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-JENNIFER STRAYER, 47, Liberty Center for Domestic Violence.

-BONNIE MILLER, 56, Napoleon, for Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence, Tampering with Evidence, Disrupting Public Services.

-JAIME HERNANDEZ, 30, Defiance, for Possession of Heroin.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.