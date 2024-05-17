Evergreen FFA Members Attend State Convention

At the beginning of May, our Evergreen FFA members had the opportunity to travel to Columbus for the annual Ohio FFA State Convention.

The chapter had a total of 29 members attend the convention. The FFA members were part of the 9,000 people who attended the convention.

Evergreen FFA had the honor of having Molly Elvey play in the Ohio FFA State Band. Molly is a current freshman who was selected for this honor back in April.

While on the three-day trip, members attended sessions, educational workshops, a career show, and toured agricultural related facilities.

The members had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers from all over the country and listen to the numerous FFA awards offered within Ohio during the general sessions.

The chapter toured Gerald Grain Center in Delta and the behind the scenes of the Toledo Zoo. They then had the opportunity to tour the state house and learn more about the Ohio government system.

Two Evergreen FFA members, Meegan Gleckler and Molly Elvey represented the chapter as state delegates. As the chapter’s current Vice President and Secretary, Gleckler and Elvey took on their role to represent Evergreen FFA in the state officer election process.

The ladies were tasked with listening to the 2024-2025 FFA State Officer Candidates speeches and then casting their vote for next year’s officer team.

The Evergreen FFA had eight members able to receive their state degrees, which is the first time the chapter has had any state degrees since 2018.

The members who received this honor were Jessica Campbell, Colin Clancy, Alex Fritsch, Meegan Gleckler, Lilly Herr, Daniel Johnson, Taylor Johnson, and Braden Studenka. Throughout the past years, these FFA members have put in hard work and dedication into achieving these degrees.

Only the top two percent of Ohio FFA members receive this degree. The Evergreen FFA chapter also had three gold rated officer books for the 2023-2024 school year.

Secretary Carson Wyse, Treasurer Andrew Bettinger, and reporter Avah Vaculik completed and submitted their books in January.

At the convention, these members were able to cross the stage to receive their gold pin. The members worked hard keeping records and making sure their books were all put together by the due date.

Throughout the three-day event, members were able to witness the outreach of the Ohio FFA Association. The Evergreen FFA chapters hope that more and more members will be able to receive their state degrees as well as contest awards in the up-coming years.