Friday, May 17, 2024
The Village Reporter
St. Mary School (Edgerton) Hold May Crowning Ceremony

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
SPECIAL CEREMONY … St. Mary School held a special May Crowning ceremony. The month of May holds special significance in the Catholic faith as it is dedicated to honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary. The sixth grade students take a lead role in this event. They prepare essays reflecting upon the role that Mary plays in their lives. From these essays two students are chosen to crown Mary with a garland of flowers, symbolizing her purity and grace. Brycen Cape and Jacklin Brown earned this honor. All students are invited to bring fresh flowers for the celebration. We ask for Mary’s intercession in our lives.

 

