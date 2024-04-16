Evergreen FFA Members Selected For National Conference

In March, Evergreen FFA members Jessica Campbell and Taylor Johnson attended the National FFA Next Generation Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Only 75 FFA members from across the country were selected to attend this conference, which had a focus on agricultural communications and the many professions within the field.

Campbell and Johnson were two of the eight students chosen to represent Ohio at the conference. They were excited to receive the opportunity to travel to Texas to learn more about the agricultural communications industry.

While in Dallas, the participants toured the RFD-TV Cowboy Channel, the John Wayne Museum, Fort Worth Stockyards, State Fair of Texas, and Teton Ridge. They were also part of the live taping of Cowboy Roundup.

The participants had the opportunity to network with several agricultural communications industry representatives from across the country.

Campbell and Johnson were able to broaden their scope within the agricultural industry as they both plan to attend college following high school graduation to major in an agricultural field.

The girls would like to give a special thank you to the local Evergreen community for supporting them in attending this conference.